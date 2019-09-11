Doris R. Flick, 92, resident of Brethren Village and formerly of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Hospice & community care, Mount Joy. She was born in Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County to the late Olin and Ollie (Brown) McQuigg. Doris marked 55 years of marriage with her husband Harry F. Flick before his death on February 1, 2010.
She graduated from Connellsville High School and attended Westminster College for Journalism. Doris worked as assistant deputy recorder at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds for 15 years. Doris had been a Republican Party Committee Woman.
She was a charter member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, where she was involved in the Sunday school class and Golden Bridges group. Doris was also a member of Burning Hearts Community Church, and a former member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Lancaster where she sang in the choir and met Harry.
She did beautiful needlework and crewel embroidery, and enjoyed flower gardening. Doris loved to cook and entertain. She would open her home to family, friends and neighbors, foreign exchange students, wayward souls and unwanted pets.
Doris is survived by her daughter L. Leeanne, wife of Steve Anspach of Lititz, her son Randall F. Flick, husband of Kristy (Bloom) of Mount Joy; two grandsons, Eric Flick, husband of Morgan and Alex Flick, husband of Molly and their son Isaiah; as well as five nieces and one nephew. In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by her grandchildren Zachary Flick and Nicole Flick, her brother Wayne McQuigg and her nephew.
A viewing will take place 1-2 PM, followed by a celebration of Doris's life at 2 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with The Rev. Tony Hart officiating. Interment will be in Witness Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burning Hearts Community Church, 2460 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com