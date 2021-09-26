Doris Marie DiEugenio at age 83 years old passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Ephrata, PA on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.She was the loving wife of the late Maurice M. DiEugenio, Sr. who died in 2007.
She was born in Churchtown, PA on August 31, 1938 to Walter R. Dukeman and Beatrice I (Barr) Dukeman Erline. She Graduated from McCaskey in 1956.
Doris is survived by sons, Maurice, Jr. (Deb), James, Sr. (Stacy), and Troy and by daughter, Lisa (Mark) Good, 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren due to arrive in December 2021 and January 2022. She is predeceased by son, David S. DiEugenio, Sr. and grandson, Dillon K. DiEugenio.
Doris will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was such a blessing to us all. She died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Her son Troy will miss the homemade dinners they would share every evening after he was done working, as well as his time sitting and talking and watching TV with her.
Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Wednesday, September 29th at 11:00 a.m. at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. Visitors will be welcomed beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Condolences may be offered at:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
