Doris Mae McMinn

, 75, of West Lampeter Township, passed away at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in York on Saturday, August 14, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to the late James H. and Martha J. (Phennegar) Hoover. Known as “Short” or “Shorty,” Her husband Bernard H. McMinn died in 1984.
Shorty graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School. She worked as a machinist for over 40 years, with her career starting at Hamilton Watch, and continuing with Bulova Technologies and finally with L-3 Communications as the company evolved. She attended Calvary Church.
The last of her immediate family, Shorty is survived by her nieces and nephews: Clayton A. Shreiner, John R. “Jack” Kendig, Wayne Shreiner, Traci Stevenson, Geoff Kendig, husband of Susie, and Vicki Nace, wife of David. In addition to her parents and husband, Shorty was preceded in death by her sisters: Jean Hagelgans and Betsy Shreiner.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11AM at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM-11 AM prior to the service. A private interment will be held in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or www.diabetes.org/donate
