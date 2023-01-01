Doris M. Tangert, 80, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Edward H. Hahn, Sr. and Dorothy E. Reichard Hahn.
Doris was the devoted and beloved wife of Paul E. Tangert, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. She was also a loving mother to their daughter Paula, wife of Chad Rupert.
Doris had worked for many years for both Hamilton Watch and retired from Bulova Technologies. She had also worked for JL Clark Corporation. In her younger years, she had attended beauty school.
Doris enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers, cooking, spending time with her family, shopping, spoiling her two grand-dogs Roxy and Kessa, and her weekly tradition with her daughter Paula: enjoying Sunday breakfast together. In addition to her husband and daughter, she is survived by her brother, Edward "Butch" Hahn, Jr. of Mount Joy.
Friends will be received by Doris' family on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA from 10-11AM, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com