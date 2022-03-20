Doris M. Smith, 92, formerly of Mountville passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at St. Anne's Retirement Community where she had resided for the past two years. She was the wife of the late Ben S. Smith with whom she was married 65 years until his death on June 12, 2018. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late David and Mary Wickenheiser Jones.
A loving wife and mother, Doris was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia and was an active member of the Legion of Mary. In addition, she was a longtime volunteer at St. Anne's Retirement Community which she thoroughly enjoyed. Throughout her life, Doris was employed by various local companies including the Kahn-Lucas Manufacturing Company and Bob's Diner in Columbia.
Doris is survived by her sons, Larry husband of Gayle (Kline) Smith; Mark husband of Becky (Engle) Smith; daughter-in-law, Barbara wife of Keith Sheffer; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Mallory (Jason), Amanda (Scott), Kristina (Cory), Aaron, Hannah (Benjamin); great grandchildren, Kohan, Kensley, Kyler, Peyton, Avery, Piper and Aiden; brothers, Edmund Jones (Joann) and James Jones (Rosanne). In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by her son, Michael Smith, Sr.
Family was very important to Doris. She cherished spending her time and her life with her husband Ben and all of her family. Doris and Ben loved to travel and they took many trips throughout the United States including Hawaii.
Doris' family is grateful for everyone who provided care for Doris including the staff at Penn State Health Lime Spring Outpatient Center and Hematology/Oncology, Lancaster General Hospital and St. Anne's Retirement Community.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Friends may view at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doris's name to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or St. Anne's Retirement Community, c/o Day of Stay Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.