Doris M. Shaiebly, 83, of Manor Township, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was the wife of the late James C. Shaiebly for 54 years before he passed away on April 15, 2013. She was born in Manor Twp., daughter of the late Jacob L. and Bertha Huber Mylin. She had been employed by Lancaster Garment as a secretary and Brinton Manor Retirement Home and in her later years, she was a homemaker. Doris was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1956 and was a member of Habecker Mennonite Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and attending public auctions.
She is survived by two children: Ronald (Denise) Shaiebly, Elizabethtown and Debra (Kenneth) Brooks, Conestoga. Three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by one sister: Martha Arlene Mylin.
The family would like to thank her friend, Jane, and Doris's wonderful neighbors.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Private interment was held at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions by be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
