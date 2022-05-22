Doris M. Rudy, 88 of Lancaster, passed away at her residence on Monday, May 16, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Musser. She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1951.
Doris is survived by her son Steven D. Rudy (Nancy), daughter in-law Luann Rudy, sisters Peg Patrak and Pam Becker, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband William Rudy, sons William, Gary, and John Rudy, her brothers Don and Robert Musser, and her sister Mary Malloy.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com