Doris M. Rhineer Garwitz, 83 of Millersville passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at LGH. Born on September 22, 1935 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Marie Smoker Kline. She was the wife of Arthur Rhineer who preceded her in death on October 18, 1975.
Doris had worked as a CNA for several years. She retired from Oak Leaf Manor in Millersville and previously worked for VNA and Hamilton Arms. She loved caring for people and loved animals. She enjoyed shopping.
Doris will be missed by her son, Terry L. McGallicher of Ephrata; daughters, Susan M. Karl of York and Lori L. Schreiner of Millersville; stepson, William Rhineer of Quarryville; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Ann McGallicher; granddaughter, Tory L. McGallicher; sister, Betty Romanos and brother, Joseph Kline.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Doris' funeral service on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11AM. For further information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster