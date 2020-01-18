Doris M. Parkes

Doris M. (nee Mellon) Parkes was born on September 17, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband Verriel L. Parkes and her parents John H. Mellon and Gladys (nee Laufer) Mellon. She is survived by a daughter, Lynne M. Parkes loving companion of Harry Hiller, a son, Lowell D. Parkes husband of Lucy Parkes, granddaughter Katherine Parkes Greene wife of Jeremy Greene, and great-grandson, Lincoln.
Doris graduated from Glen-Nor High School class of 1949 where she starred in field hockey, was a Color Guard in the band, sang in the Glee Club and other activities. She attended Eastern Nazarene College and eventually became a licensed insurance agent. Prior to that she was President of the Parent Teacher League and Captain of the United Way Campaign in Parkside, PA. She retired as a Licensed Insurance Agent from S. A. Montgomery, Jr. Inc. in Media, PA, and later Goods Insurance Agency in Leola, PA.
Doris was always involved in the Church of the Nazarene, in Collingdale, Media, and New Holland, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, serving as secretary of the church board, president of the Missionary Society, and Bible study teacher. In later years she did a card ministry for The Community Church at Garden Spot Village and, due to caring for her late husband, she became very
involved in the Caregiver's Support Group at Garden Spot Village. She was known for the love of her family and friends. Some friendships she had started in elementary school and Doris was considered the ‘glue' that held them together all these years.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24 at 11 AM at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Lawn Croft Cemetery in Marcus Hook. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, and on Friday from 10-11 AM at Garden Spot Village Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Gideons International, where Verriel served as a Gideon and she served as a member of the auxiliary, or a mission project through The Community Church at Garden Spot Village. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
