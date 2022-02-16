Doris M. Novinger, 86, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, formerly of Hershey, died at the Masonic Village on February 13, 2022, from cancer. She was born October 9, 1935, in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, the daughter of Ezra I. and Ethel E. (Deppen) Landis of Hershey.
Doris grew up in and loved everything about Hershey. She rode the trolley to school, swam in the Hershey Park Pool, sunbathed in the Sunken Gardens, danced in the Hershey Park Ballroom, walked through Hershey Park to the Arena to ice skate on Friday nights, and drank cherry cokes in the Hershey Drug Store located in the Cocoa Inn. She worked in Hershey Park in the summers during high school and was a Hershey High School graduate.
On June 13, 1952, Doris married the love her life, James G. Novinger, of Millersburg. She followed Jim to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. Upon his discharge, they built a home on Cedar Avenue in Hershey and lived there for 44 years. They raised three children, moved to a cottage in the Masonic Village in 2005, and celebrated over 60 years of marriage. Jim died on September 24, 2012.
After raising her children, Doris worked in the Hershey Drug Store and for the PA Department of Revenue. She was a long-time member of the Federated Women's Club of Hershey, where she helped with the annual Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner, Congregate Meals, and the Antique Study group. She was a 62-year member of Hershey Chapter 509 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a 72-year member of First United Methodist Church of Hershey and a current member of Sell Chapel at the Masonic Village. At Masonic Village she was a member of the Special Singles Group, the Searching Scriptures Bible Study, the Bookies book club, and Senior Aquatic classes.
Doris loved to travel, from the Outer Banks, NC, to St. Petersburg, Russia, and many places in between; her favorites being Hawaii and Italy. She loved the beach, Christmas, jewelry bought by Jim, clothes from Doneckers, Italian food, aquatic fitness classes (for over 40 years at both the Hershey Plaza and the Masonic Village), golfing, watching PBS shows, and reading. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. Doris was a loving, kind, and generous daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will remain in our hearts forever.
Doris was predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her children, Sherry Baird (Joseph) of Hummelstown, Gray Novinger of Ephrata, and Todd Novinger (Debra) of Ephrata; her grandchildren, Lynle Williams of Camp Hill, Regina Novinger of TX, Douglas Novinger of Ephrata, and Michelle Mast (Andrew) of Morgantown; her great grandchildren, Andrew Ferrel of TX, Aaron Ferrel (Lindy) of Germany, and Levi Mast of Morgantown; her niece, Elisa Groundwater (Scott) of MA; and her many first cousins whom she loved as siblings.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Sell Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown; Reverend Deborah Valiton-Carnish officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:30 AM until time of service at Sell Chapel. Due to Covid restrictions on the Masonic Village Campus, general medical and/or surgical masks are required to be worn. Interment will be private in the Hershey Cemetery.
The Novinger family would like to thank Doris' caregivers from Masonic Village Hospice for their care and support during her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' memory may be given to Masonic Village Hospice or Masonic Village Children's Home, Office of Gift Planning, Masonic Villages, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or at masonicvillages.org/giving.
Please share condolences with the family at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.