Doris M. Landis, 81, of State Street, Manheim, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy, PA.
She and her husband, John L. Landis celebrated 58 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late J. Ross and Stella Nolt Esbenshade.
Doris assisted her husband on their farm in East Hempfield Township as well as their mulch business known as Landyshade Mulch Products, where she enjoyed waiting on their customers.
She was a long time member of East Petersburg Mennonite Church and Farm Women Society #26.
Doris enjoyed her home, especially working in the yard and doing her own interior decorating. She was active with her grandchildren and enjoyed traveling, going to the mountains and the beach. She was also an enthusiastic gift giver to family and friends.
Surviving beside her husband John is a son John E. husband of Lori Landis of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren, David A. Dise, Elana J. Dise, Emily Landis, twins Jack and Sarah Landis, Domenic Godshall; son-in-law Allen and his wife Julie Dise of Lititz; 2 sisters, Evelyn M. wife of George M. Rohrer of Lancaster, and Erma Hollinger of Mt. Joy.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Lucinda L. Dise and granddaughter Elissa Dise.
A celebration of life service will be held at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Street, Manheim, PA on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 4:00PM with Pastor Allen D. Dise officiating. An informal visitation/reception will be held following the service. Traditional interment will be at the convenience of the family in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doris' memory to Global Disciples, 15 West James Street, Suite 202, Lancaster, PA 17603. Murray A. Miller with Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA serving the family. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.