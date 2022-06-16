Doris M. Hornberger, 73 passed away Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Brethren Village with family by her side. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Jean Hornberger (Maser) of Brownstown.
Doris was a 1967 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and a retiree of JL Clark where she worked for many years. She enjoyed games of Bingo, and playing cards with friends, and was a devoted fan of the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, and Penn State Football.
Surviving is a daughter, Amanda (Dennis) Bakay of Lancaster, and a twin brother (younger by 10 minutes), Dennis, husband of Deborah Hornberger of Lititz.
A private interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park with a gathering for family to be held later. Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice and Community Care. www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org. Furman's-Leola
