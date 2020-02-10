Doris M. Groff

Doris M. Wiggins Groff, 90, formerly of Village Road, Lancaster, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Conestoga View, Lancaster, PA. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Groff who died June 11, 2016. Born in Drumore, she was the daughter of the late Ralph J., Sr. and Maude Beach Wiggins.
Doris was a member of New Providence Church of God. She enjoyed attending Gospel concerts, and playing games.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, and was preceded in death by 9 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:30AM with Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30AM until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA.
