Doris M. Gabriel, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born in Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death by her late husband Charles "Skip" Gabriel with whom they shared many happy years together.
She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed taking care of friends and family in the neighborhood. During her free time, Doris enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was an avid Bingo player and will be remembered for bringing family together.
Doris is survived by her four sons, Charles J. Gabriel, Stephen Gabriel (Teresa), David Gabriel, Tim Gabriel (Marcia); her six grandchildren; her three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.
