Doris M. Denno was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing Home in Lancaster at the age of 92.
Born in Trenton, NJ, daughter of the late Anna P. (Gibbs) and Donald D. Malloch, Doris was a former resident of Levittown, prior to moving to Lancaster several years ago.
After losing both of her parents at a young age, Doris was raised by her Aunt Alva and Uncle Val.
Doris will be remembered for her kind and gentle soul. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, loved sewing and used her creativity to make dolls for her young daughters growing up.
One of her proudest achievements was receiving her Nursing Degree after raising her 11 children.
She was a spiritual woman with a strong devotion to Jesus Christ.
Beloved wife of the late John J. Denno, Jr., Doris is the loving mother of: Janet Clayton (Jeff), Kathy Fazen (John), Patricia Denis, James Denno (Maria), Jill Herman (Ken), Susan Miller (Joe), Carol Denno and Joy Wheeler. She was also predeceased by three children; John J. Denno III, Mary Donahue and Nancy Ristow.
She was a loving and proud grandmother and great-grandmother; sister of Ann Miller, Douglas, Ronald and Donald Malloch, and sister and best friend of the late Joyce Azzinaro. She will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Doris Denno's family would like to acknowledge the staff on the 5th floor of Conestoga View Nursing Home for the attentive and loving care that they provided her during her stay there over the last seven years.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday January 27, 2020, from, 10:30 until 11:30am at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her prayer service will be held at 11:30am. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.
Memorial contributions to Ovarian Cancer National Alliance, 910 17th St., NW, Washington, DC 20006 and to the support of Breast Cancer patients through 'Compassion That Compels', (https://compassionthatcompels.org/donate) would be appreciated by the family.
