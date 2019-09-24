Doris M. Danz, 84, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Bucktail Medical Center in Renovo after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the wife of the late Leo H. Danz, with whom she shared over 39 years of marriage.
Born November 16, 1934 she was the daughter of Chester and Arabelle (Hanna) Harvey.
Doris is survived by two daughters, Bette (Juan) Rivera of Renovo, and Cheri Weaver of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother; and three sisters. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jacque W. Danz; and one brother, Robert Harvey.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Maxwell Funeral Home, 205 5th St., in Renovo is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr, Lancaster., PA 17603
Send condolences at MaxwellHelt.com.