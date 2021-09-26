Doris M. Coxey, 98, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021at Newport Meadows Nursing Center. Born in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Regina Cavanaugh Burgess and the wife of Robert E. Coxey, Jr. who passed away in 1984. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward, Lester, Frank, and Harold and also by longtime companion, Gerald R. Bowman.
She was a homemaker and lifetime member of Covenant United Methodist Church. She also participated in many volunteer activities.
Doris will be lovingly remembered by her children; James E. (Valerie) Coxey of Lancaster, Jo A. (Daryl) Fleming of Lancaster, Gary B. (Patti) Coxey of Lancaster. She is survived by five grandchildren. Michael (Lori Beth) Coxey of Doylestown, Joseph (Margaret) Coxey of Lancaster, Andy (Becky) Smith of Lancaster, Kirstin Smith of Lancaster, Leslie (Wes) Walters and eight great-grandchildren; Ryan, Reese, Kellen, Connor Coxey, Samantha and Henry Smith, Olivia and Carter Walters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate Doris's life at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday October 2 at 11 AM with the Rev. Quentin Wallace Officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 10-11 AM at the Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers please send memorials in Doris's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
