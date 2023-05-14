Doris M. Cooper, 89, formerly of Lancaster and Ephrata, PA, passed away at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Doris was the loving wife of the late Clair R. Cooper for 63 years before his passing on October 26, 2015. She was born in Reading, PA, daughter of the late Harold W. and Grace E. (Aulenbach) Madeira.
A homemaker, Doris enjoyed Sewing, Gardening, and Reading. Most of all Doris enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by three children: Cynthia L., wife of Thomas Martini of Murrieta, CA, Dean R., husband of Valerie (Batt) Cooper of Leola, PA, and Cherielynn, wife of Ron Stewart of Seven Fields, PA; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Kenneth and Patty.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
