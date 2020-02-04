Doris Louise (Herr, Merriam) Eisenberger entered the Church Triumphant on January 29, 2020, at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was born on May 22, 1932, in Jeffersonville, PA, the daughter of Earl J. and Marion Robbins Eisenberger.
She graduated from Penn Manor High School, Millersville University, Drexel University, and OASIS SDSG in Carlisle. She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Lancaster and was also assistant Worship Leader in the TAIZE services at First United Methodist Church in Lancaster. She was a Spiritual Director and in that capacity led the monthly Contemplative Prayer Services at Precious Blood Spiritual Center, Columbia, PA.
Music was a great joy for her and she sang in choirs for more than 50 years. These included choirs at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lancaster, where she was baptized and confirmed, Wesley Methodist, Strasburg, where she sang duets with her Dad, Millersville United Methodist, Trinity Lutheran, Lancaster, Holy Spirit Lutheran, Lancaster, and the AARP Chorus, Lancaster.
She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Whether it was as a founding member of The Flamingos, a fun group of friends whose friendship has continued for the past 50 years; when she celebrated her 75th birthday by collecting money for Heifer Internation in lieu of gifts; by supporting children in Compassion International; by the love of her Himalayan cats; or for taking in strays when they needed a home. Other interests included gardening, bird watching, knitting for charity, and providing parsley for the black swallowtail butterfly larva each year.
Surviving are her son, Richard H. Herr; daughter, Stephanie L. Godfrey, wife of Robert Godfrey; two grandsons, Dr. Nathan R. Herr, husband of Dr. Christin M. Ogle of Silver Spring, MD, and Andrew T. Herr, husband of Patty J. Herr of Manheim PA; three great grandchildren, Alice A. Herr, Melody L. Herr, Beckham N. Ogle Herr; sister, Martha J. Buckwalter of Manheim, companion of Robert Hodgen; two step daughters, Deborah Gilgore, wife of Richard Gilgore of Lancaster, and Leslie Schlosser, wife of David Schlosser of Lititz. In addition, she is also survived by nieces, Cyndi Eisenberger of Gila Bend, AZ, Vicki Oatman of Mount Joy, Sheri Swope of Manheim, Sandra Renninger of Manheim, and Brenda Hecker of Crownsville, MD; cousins, Ida Jane, wife of John Heyser, and Helen E. Eisenberger; and nine great-nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles D. Merriam, who died in 1991 and Don A. Crownover, who died in 2007; a brother Earl J. Eisenberger, Jr.; and a nephew, E. Neil Eisenberger.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11AM, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA. Visitation will be at the church from 10AM-11AM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church or Hospice and Community Care Light Up A Life, where her lights will shine at Christmas for many years to come, joining the lights which she has donated in memory of friends who have passed through the years.
