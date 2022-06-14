Doris L. Williams, 91, of Nottingham, entered into rest at home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Mildred K. Stackhouse. She was the loving wife of the late Ronald A. Williams, Sr.
Doris was a graduate of McCaskey High School and had worked for Stoner Inc. in Quarryville for many years. She was a life-member of the Gap VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post # 7418. She was also a long-time member of the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church. Doris enjoyed word puzzles, embroidery and was an avid Phillies fan.
Surviving are six children: Kathy (Roger, Sr.) Harvey of Lancaster; Ronald, Jr. (Teresa) Williams of Hampton, VA; Diana Townsley of Willow Street; Annette Williams (John Karmilowicz) of Atglen; Lewellen Williams of North East, MD; and James (Theresa) Williams of Little Britain. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ronald Townsley.
A celebration of Doris' life will take place at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bayada Hospice, 1400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. Online guestbook at
