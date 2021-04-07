Doris Louise "Susie" Shyver, 79, of Lancaster Township, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at home following a lengthy battle with COPD, Emphysema, and Dementia. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Christine M. Weidman, who was killed in an automobile accident when Doris was two years old. She and her only biological sibling, Arthur Weidman, were left orphaned, and then legally adopted by their grandparents, the late Harlan J. and Susan B. Weidman. Doris attended Manor Twp. Schools, dropping out of Penn Manor High School in the tenth grade. She received her high school diploma from LaSalle Extension University. Doris, formerly a Lutheran, later became a lifelong member of the Southern Baptist Church and in her earlier years attended Silver Spring Baptist Church. She was a woman of unmatched tenacity, wanting children so badly that she repeatedly put her health, and even her life, on the line to bring new life into the world. She suffered six miscarriages before she finally, after 5 1/2 months of pregnancy, brought her first son forth at 1 pound 7 1/2 ounces. His name is Larry M. Shyver, III. She brought him home three months later, when he reached five pounds. He is now 56, with two children of his own. After several more miscarriages, she produced a daughter at 6 1/2 months, weighing 3 pounds 3 ounces, and her name is Christina M. Shyver-Plank. She is now 54 and married. Finally with her twelfth pregnancy, she had her youngest son, at 7 1/2 pounds, born at 8 1/2 months. He is 46 years old now and his name is Vernon B. Shyver, married with three children of his own. Doris was a wonderful, loving mother, having worked at Adler Shoe Store on King Street, when first married and later at Lancaster Quality Inn, Family Dollar, Columbia and Gramp's Store, Mountville. Doris shared 63 years and 7 months with her husband Larry M. Shyver, Jr., who survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her three children, and five grandchildren. One adopted brother: (biological Uncle) Donald "Sam" Weidman. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her biological brother: Arthur Weidman.
Doris's wish was to have a private funeral service for her immediate family and closest friends. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Silver Spring Baptist Church, 4001 Marietta Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
