Doris L. Russell

Doris Louise Russell, 88, of Lancaster, went to join the party in heaven, or, more likely is sitting on the sidelines reading a book and observing, on August 18th, 2021 at 12:45 pm. We hope that her husband, John "Curly" Russell and her daughter, Stephanie Oster-Canouse were waiting to welcome her, along with her two sons-in-law, her two great grand babies, and so many other family members and loved ones we lost before her.
Health issues and freakin' COVID-19's forced isolation really did a number on Mom and she was not her old self for some time. But we'll choose to remember her as: a loving mom who was always ready with support and a big hug, the one who all our friends could confide in, former seafood hawker at Stetter and Sons Seafood stand on central market, and chef of some bad-ass oyster pie, fried chicken, clam balls, and pizza burgers!
In her hey-day, Mom was the greatest and will be so sorely missed. Let your hair down, Mom, have a drink, and join the party! We'll always remember that you "love us more."
Doris is survived by her daughters: Shelley Rohde, Sherry Weaver, and Stacy Penaranda, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Until we meet again, Mom...
A life celebration will take place on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. There will a gathering to follow for all to attend, details to be announced at the funeral home that day. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110) to cure the disease that has robbed us all of so many. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com