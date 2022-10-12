Doris L. Ressler, 77, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
She was born in Sunnyside, West Lampeter Township, PA, daughter of the late Phillip G. Metzger and Sylvia V. Gardner Metzger.
Doris worked in the garment manufacturing industry and most recently for various local restaurants. She enjoyed traveling with her family and loved people watching, making new friends, campfires, and being at home.
She is survived by three children, Ronald Hulse, Debra Hulse, and Benjamin G. Ressler II, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters, Darlene and Marie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a son, Franklin Hulse, and twelve siblings, Laura, Dorothy, Shirley, Hiltrude, Phyllis, Gene, Richard, Phillip, Gary, Ray, Jay, and Ronald.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA on Thursday, October 13 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received before the funeral from 10-11 a.m.
Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, E. Cocalico Twp., PA.
