Doris L. Porta, 68, of Mount Joy, PA, formerly of the Manheim area, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Herbert F. and Elsie E. Garman Roeting.
Doris was a member of Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Mount Joy. She was a 1970 graduate of Manheim Central High School and was employed as a certified nurse's aide. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and reading religious writings and the Bible.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina L., wife of Thomas Heverling, of Manheim, and Patricia A., wife of Kenny Axe, of Mount Joy; three grandchildren, Brittany, Austin, and Kayla; a great-granddaughter; and three siblings, Shirley, wife of Harrison Moore, Richard, husband of Priscilla Roeting, and Bruce Roeting, all of Manheim.
There is no public gathering or service. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
