Miss Doris L. "Pepper" Wertz, of Columbia, formerly of Washington Boro, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Doris recently celebrated her 90th birthday. She was born in Washington Boro, daughter of the late Joseph S. Wertz, Jr. and Anna Mae Kilheffer Wertz Shultz.
Doris was retired from ITT Grinnell Corporation, Columbia, having been employed for 32 years as a payroll clerk, part-time telephone operator and clerk in the accounting department. She was also employed at Hinkle's Pharmacy as a part-time cashier in the restaurant area for 9 years. Doris was a life-long member of the Washington Boro Church of God, serving as a Sunday school teacher in the Junior Department, choir member, secretary of Ladies Aid for many years, treasurer of Golden Rule Sunday school Class as well as a member of the Hospitality Committee. She was also a member of the Grinnell Retirement Club and served as secretary of the group.
She is survived by one sister: Janet E. Gerlach, Columbia and one brother: Robert B. Wertz, Washington Boro. Six nieces and nephews: Jolene M. (Douglas) Eyer; Stephanie J. (Michael) Morris; Janice E. (Harold) Ulmer; James D. (Dianne) Wertz; Ronald D. (Dona) Wertz; and Steven B. (Sheila) Wertz. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Joseph S. Wertz; Irene M. Sauders; and Curtis B. Wertz.
The Funeral Service will be held at Washington Boro Church of God, 20 Rockfish Street, Washington Boro, PA 17582 on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Dave Johnson and Pastor Dennis Regitz, officiating. Interment in Washington Boro Cemetery. A private viewing for the family will be held. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Home Missions, c/o Washington Boro Church of God. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
