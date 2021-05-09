Doris L. (Staub) Mester died on Wednesday, April 14 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Ernest III and Lynda Mester. Having initially survived COVID, she eventually succumbed to complications of that wretched disease. She passed away peacefully with family and friends close by. Doris was the loving and devoted wife of Ernest L. Mester, Jr. to whom she was married for 44 years and died in December, 2002.
Born on a farm in East Petersburg, to Irvin (died in 1947) and Elizabeth (Herzog) Staub (died in 1996), Doris grew up on Reservoir St. in Lancaster, graduated from McCaskey High School with honors, and attended Millersville State Teaching College on scholarship. Graduating from Millersville, Doris taught fifth grade for the school district of Lancaster for several years. Later she was a substitute teacher for the district and served as a teacher's aid at Lancaster Catholic High. Doris was committed to education in various forms for all her life.
When Doris and Ernie, Jr. married in 1957, a large family followed soon after…eight children in ten years. In the old fashioned way, Ernie was the head of the family and Doris was the heart. Love and good cooking propelled us. Remarkably, between themselves and in front of their children, a cross word or contradiction cannot be recalled.
Preceding her in death were sons; David (died in infancy, 1964) and Michael (died in 2018, wife Beverly surviving). Doris had one sister, Myrtle Ezell (died in 2006).
Surviving daughters are; Anne (Mester) Scott (Bremerton, WA),and Eileen Mester-Keller (York). Surviving sons are; Ernest III (wife Lynda, of Lancaster), Patrick (wife Katherine of San Leandro, CA), Christopher (Philadelphia), and Stephen (wife Marie of Lancaster). Doris took great pride and joy in her grandchildren: Melissa, David, Michael, Cory, Ocean, Peter, and Isabelle; and grea- grandchildren: Alexia, Georgia, and Claire.
Doris' strong Catholic faith and natural bent for the underdog motivated her to participate in the Cursillo Movement , Hogar Crea, and many other humanitarian causes. She was a bingo worker and volunteered for an untold number of parish activities at St. Mary's, Sacred Heart and others. Doris organized a care package operation for our soldiers in the Bosnian war, for which she was awarded a Lancaster Red Rose. She was also devoted to the Sisters of the Dominican Monastery.
Doris played clarinet in high school and college marching bands and her love of music has passed to all her children. Doris was also a fair athlete, good swimmer, and proud of the fact that she at one time held the girl's record at Edward Hand, Jr. High for the two-hand overhead basketball toss.
Doris was active in Democratic politics, and could always be counted on by local politicians to help man the phones to fundraise or get out the vote.
Doris was a saleswoman extraordinaire who sold all manor of things over the telephone including insurance, advertising, and tomb stones. Doris also worked for the Playhouse Toy Company where by her second year she was the top salesperson in the country.
Doris had a prodigious memory for poetry, and history, especially the personal histories of anyone she ever met.
Doris chose to live out her last years in Conestoga View, where she thrived as sort of a one woman welcome wagon for new arrivals. She took great interest in all her fellow residents and enjoyed learning and sharing their stories. She could also knit up a storm, and many hats, gloves, and scarves went to those who needed them.
We will remember Doris as a lover of word puzzles, storytelling, poetry, and just causes. We will remember her as someone who, as the poet said, was involved in mankind. So, we are sad she has left us, but her death does not diminish us, as long as we can love and remember.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, date to be announced.
In place of flowers, please send contributions in Doris' name to The Cloistered Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary, 1834 Lititz Pk., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
