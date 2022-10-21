Doris L. Legates, 71, Ephrata, PA and formerly of Sussex County, Delaware and New Holland, Manheim, and Honey Brook, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Doris was born in Delmar, Delaware, daughter of the late James M. and Mary E. Lewis Brittingham. She was employed as a Nurses Aide at the Stockley Center in Georgetown, DE for over twenty years and most recently at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, DE. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, reading the Bible, watching old movies, and playing card games.
She is survived by her loving husband, John H. Legates, Jr., two sons: Everett "Bunky" (Genece) LeCates and James (Stacy) LeCates; 5 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers: James (Shirley) Brittingham, Louis (Billie) Brittingham, William (Becky) Brittingham, and Alvin (Judy) Brittingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Brittingham.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Doris' memory.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
