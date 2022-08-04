Doris L. Kneisley, 92, of Conestoga, peacefully entered into the arms of her Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at her daughter's home in New Providence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles P. and Beatrice (Kline) Campbell. She was the loving wife of the late Roy G. Kneisley who passed away on April 24, 2021.
Early in life, Doris had worked for Richards Photo Studio in Lancaster. She then worked as the Bookkeeper for her husband's construction business. Doris was a member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, where she helped in the 2-year-old Sunday school class for many years. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for both the Rawlinsville Camp Meeting and the Conestoga Fire Co., and the Conestoga Drum and Bugle Corps. Doris loved flowers and vegetable gardening and was known to bless neighbors and friends with her abundance of produce. She enjoyed cross stitch and word searches. Most of all, Doris enjoyed hosting family gatherings at her home and at their cabin in Potter County.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Tomlinson of Conestoga and Karen, wife of Daniel Boggs of New Providence; 3 grandchildren: Jennifer Witmer (Kevin), Michelle Burke (Sean), and Matthias Boggs; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and a sister, Iona Stigelman. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gary Tomlinson, a brother, Richard Campbell, one half-brother and 3 half-sisters.
A Funeral Service will take place at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Dr., Pequea, PA 17565 on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10- 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To share an online condolence, please visit:
