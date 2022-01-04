Doris L. Gast, age 90, of New Providence, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul Gast, Sr. who died in 2017. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Bertram E. and Marie Rigig Brubaker.
Doris enjoyed garage sales, playing card games with her family, and taking care of her home and husband.
She is survived by 2 children: Bonnie Sue wife of Stephen Hayford of Holtwood, Paul Gast, Jr. of New Providence, 2 grandchildren: Chasidy wife of Jason DuBree, Ryan Gast, and 2 great-grandchildren, Miranda and Kyle DuBree. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, January 5, at 3 p.m. at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville. There will be a viewing from 2 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
