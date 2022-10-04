Doris L. Casady, 92, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was the daughter of the late George and Sallie (Wimer) Casady.
Doris graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. She spent many dedicated years raising her children, and then began silk screening for Jule Ritchy Screen Printing. After buying the business, she renamed it Fawber Screen Printing and was the owner for many years. Doris was a proud Eastern Star Matron. She enjoyed extensive travel in her early years, and spent 5 years living in West Palm Beach, FL. She loved playing bingo and cards, spending time with family, and making homemade dish cloths.
Doris is survived by her children, John R. Jarrett, of Pittsburgh, PA, Sandy L. Gainer (wife of Robert), of Turbotville, PA, Louise A. Whitesel (wife of Donald M.), of Lancaster, PA, Dan B. Jarrett (husband of Wendy) of Lancaster, PA, grandchildren, Adam (husband of Kendahl), Jennifer (companion of Larry), and Nicole, great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Austin, and Amelia.
Relatives and friends are invited to Doris' Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with a viewing from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Riverview Burial Park.
