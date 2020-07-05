Doris L. Bridgeman, 88, formerly of Willow Street, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Calvary Homes, with her husband James C. Bridgemen and their sons Jere and Jon by her side. Doris and James marked 64 years of marriage last February 4th. Born in Millersville, Doris was the daughter of the late Alvin M. and Mary (Lutz) Shenk.
A graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1949, Doris completed her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education at Millersville University in 1953. She returned to Penn Manor School District and was a primary teacher for 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades.
Doris was an active member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren, where she previously taught Sunday school and was a longtime Deacon. She loved vacations to Cape May, Rehoboth Beach and Sanibel, FL, and enjoyed doing TAT needlework and counted cross-stitch.
Doris loved her family, including husband James, their sons, Jere L. Brdigeman, husband of the late Jill (Hamsher) of Columbia, and Jon C. Bridgeman, husband of Katrina (Wenger) of Manheim; and grandchildren, Alania Bridgeman and Jon Bridgeman, Jr. Her sister, Velma, wife of the late Sam Goss, preceded Doris in death.
James and his sons extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Calvary Homes and Caring Hospice Services of Central PA for the outstanding care they gave to Doris.
A private graveside service will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park. A memorial service at Lancaster Church of the Brethren will be planned in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice Services of Central PA, 101 Good Drive, Unit 1, Lancaster, PA 17603.
