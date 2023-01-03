Doris June Sangrey

Doris June (Good) Sangrey passed away into the arms of Jesus on December 31, 2022, at her home in New Providence. Known to her family and friends as June, she was the daughter of the late Parke H. Good and Bernice L. Rhoads Good of Roseville, Manheim Twp. June was a graduate of Manheim Twp. High School, as well as Lancaster School of Bible, which is now known as Lancaster Bible College.
In 1953, she married Kenneth W. Sangrey. They began their married life together on a 100-acre farm in West Lampeter, until 1956 when they moved to Manheim. June was employed by Favorit Mfg. Co. and then worked at Kuntz, Lesher, Siegrist and Martini, retiring there after 21 years of service as a tax assistant. June is currently a member of Son Light Bible Church, Lancaster and attended both Long Memorial United Methodist and Lititz Church of God. June enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, gardening, needle work and traveling. From 1992 to 2012 she served as a Field Editor for Taste of Home magazine.
June is survived by two children, Keith Edward Sangrey married to Frances A., and Cherie Lynn White, three grandsons, and eight great grandchildren. Predeceased by both her parents and her husband, Kenneth W. of 68 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Parke M. and Marlyn H. Good.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Doris' Funeral service at Son Light Bible Church, 2503 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Doris' memory to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Son Light Bible Church, 2503 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com