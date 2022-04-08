Doris Joan (Druck) Rowe, 84, of Quarryville, was granted her angel wings on April 7, 2022. She was a dedicated loving mother always. She was the wife of Robert Leroy Rowe, Sr; they were married on August 20, 1953.
Born in Colerain Township, Doris was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary (Herr) Druck. She was a member of the Little Britain Presbyterian Church and enjoyed gardening, flowers, feeding birds around her home, and was famous for her pumpkin bread. She worked at Conrad Pyle Company (Star Roses), and Herr Foods.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy M. Wild and Donna L. Kramer; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and a brother.
She is predeceased by her son, Robert L. Rowe, Jr. and daughter, Deborah A. Harvey, and 2 brothers.
Traditional interment in the Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' memory may be made at www.BrightFocus.org.
Online guestbook at: