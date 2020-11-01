Doris Jean Shenk, 86, passed into eternal life on October 28, 2020. The daughter of the late Effie Mae Lewis and Harry L. Hovis, Doris was the beloved wife of "Ted" H. Rohrer Shenk for 66 years. They truly enjoyed sharing life together. Hospitality was often shared with extended family and friends, as their home and farm were a gathering place for many reunions and parties. An excellent homemaker, Doris took joy in lovingly caring for her family. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, creating and gifting flower arrangements, preparing meals, and sharing her friendly ways.
A 1951 graduate of Penn Manor, Doris always had fun with her high school classmates. She cherished their friendships into her adult life. In her earlier years, she worked at Fulton Bank and Ridgeway Tours in downtown Lancaster. But for all of her married life until recently, Doris worked alongside her dear husband on their farm in Mount Joy and at Donegal Gardens, the family produce business, growing and selling vegetables at Lancaster Central Market and Roots Country Market. Doris was also a past member of Farm Women #22.
Doris had a beautiful sweetness about her and a strong and steady faith in God. Throughout the years, she taught children in Sunday School and enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved to sing hymns even in her last days. She was a faithful member of Hempfield United Methodist Church and more recently Community Bible Church, Marietta.
Doris is survived by her family: Stanley (Wanda) Shenk, Christopher (Carey) Shenk; Susie (Jay) Wenger, Kira (Jordan) Kauffman, Makenna; Peggy (Michael) Moyer, Marie (Fritz), Josiah, baby due in the Spring, Jenna (Roberto); Patty (Steve) Hershey, Jill (Mitch) Meador, Harrison, Bennett, Theo; Ryan (Lindsay) Hershey, Ruby, Warren; Seth (Kelsey) Hershey, Hadlee, Charlotte, Molly.
Doris is also survived by her brother Ron (Carole) Hovis, sister Linda (Dale) Gehr, loving cousins, niece Misty, and nephews Craig, Doug, Brig (deceased), Tom and Jim.
There will be a private burial and celebration of Doris' life. If you want to honor Doris, reach out to someone with kindness. In lieu of flowers you may give to Community Bible Church, P.O. Box 180, Marietta, PA 17547 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com