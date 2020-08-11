Doris Jean Pannell, age 90, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community where she resided since 2018. Doris was born in Lancaster on October 5, 1929 to the late Jesse M. and Esther (Rittenhouse) Shank. She married Frank Gaines Pannell on May 15, 1948.
Frank and Doris built their home at 261 Mount Airy Road, New Providence. Doris was a stay at home mother until the children went to school. She worked at Dagen's Market in Willow Street and also worked at Solanco High School. Doris loved to knit and crochet and loved to watch her grandchildren. She was an active member of Smithville Church of God.
Doris lost the love of her life, Frank, June 29, 2007. She also lost her youngest son, Charlie (Debra), to pancreatic cancer March 2015. Doris is survived by her 2 sons: Frank (Sharon) and Gordon (Esther) and 3 daughters: Sharon (Alvin Miller), Esther (George Butler), Sandy (Steve Wilson). Doris had an amazing amount of grandchildren (29), 48 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Ronald, Lavern and sisters, Nella Bowers and Barb Baer. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Junie and Donnie, sisters, Mabel Neuhauser, Pearl Blantz, Violet Fisher, Sally Kohler, Patsy Coble, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, August 13 at 10 a.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, with Pastor Dan Winey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Unit 1, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Quarryville Presbyterian Staffing Fund, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566. The family would also like to thank all the staff at QPRC for all the love and care they had given to our Mother. Mother had a special bond with each of you. reynoldsandshivery.com