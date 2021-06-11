Doris Jean Neff, 91, of Millersville, passed away on June 8, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Mary (Keller) Fox and the wife of the late H. Frank Neff with whom she shared 62 years of marriage before his death in 2011.
She attended J.P. McCaskey and worked for Hamilton Watch Company as an inspector for their quality control department. Once she became a mother, she dedicated her time to raising her daughter.
Doris absolutely loved Elvis Presley, especially his gospel music. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing, doing word search puzzles, and fashion. You would never see Doris anywhere without one of her trademark hats. When her husband Frank retired, they went on many bus trips to New England, Branson, MO, Nashville, TN (of course stopping in Memphis to see Graceland), Florida, and Canada. They also went to the mountains in their van. More recently, she looked forward to her monthly dinner dates with her daughter to get lobster at Outback.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter; Sandra Liscio, and her husband Greg, a sister-in-law; Isabel Fox, and niece and nephews; Linda Beasley, Andrew Fox, and Scott Burkholder. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Doris is preceded in death by her siblings; John F. Fox, Jr., Betty J. Winters, and Carl F. Fox, and a niece Ruth Ann Redman.
A Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Guests will be received for a time of viewing starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com