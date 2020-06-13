Doris Jean Bowman, 83, of Lancaster Co., died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Homestead Village from COVID-19. Born July 31, 1936 in Salunga, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Edith Wright Schreiber. She was the widow of Ira Bowman who died in 2007.
Doris had worked many jobs, including RCA for 7 years and retiring in 1986 from ALCOLA. She had lived in Cross Fork, Potter Co., for more than 30 years, creating many fond memories with family and friends. She was well known for her hospitality and her great home cooking, especially her chicken pot pie.
Her survivors include: 2 daughters: Connie (Brian) Hoffmaster and Donna (Les) Jackson; 1 son: Mike (Leslie) Schreiber; 1 sister Jeri; 2 brothers: Larry and George; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
Predeceased by: a daughter Shanon, a son Joe, and an infant grandson. Also brothers Sam and Paul, and a sister Mary Margaret.
She now rests with her late husband Ira at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, which was her last wish.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, Mill Hall, PA.
