Doris J. Zimmerman, 60, of 607 Dwight Rd., Denver, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Her husband of 39 years, Lewis H. Zimmerman, survives.
Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late David S. and V. Mildred (Sensenig) Musser.
Doris served the community as a bus driver for Hinkletown Mennonite School for 23 years. She was also a member of Park View Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband she is survived by seven children: Justin R. married to Rachel A. (Stuckey) Zimmerman, Denver; Jeremy L. Zimmerman, Terre Hill; Jolynn married to Jason Friesen, Lott, TX; Jordan L. Zimmerman, Marietta; Joshua D. married to Lisa M. (Massey) Zimmerman, Denver, CO; Jevin S. married to Amanda (Pierce) Zimmerman, Lancaster; Jared L. married to Maryann (Bowser) Zimmerman, Hudson, FL; 15 grandchildren and eight siblings: Eugene S. married to Martha Musser, Lititz; Mary Jane married to Arthur Hoover, Blue Ball; David S. Musser, Ephrata; Brenda married to Aaron Burkholder, Lititz; Gerald married to Darla Musser, Ephrata; Merle married to Vera Musser, Ephrata; Wilmer married to Janelle Musser, Ephrata; Joanne married to Ray Martin, Myerstown.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Park View Mennonite Church, 57 E. Church St., Reamstown with Matthew Martin, Wilmer Musser and Steve Martin officiating. Interment will be in Martindale Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
