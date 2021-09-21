Doris J. Ward, 90, of Landisville, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was the wife of the late Albert G. Ward, who passed away on April 26, 2018. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Blair and Grace Young Eckman.
Doris was a caseworker for the PA Office of Unemployment Compensation, Lancaster for 40 years before her retirement. Doris enjoyed reading and going to the family cabin in Sullivan County.
She is survived by three sons: Albert "Stanley" Ward, Steven E. Ward and Wesley B. Ward. Five grandchildren and one sister: Jane Cunningham.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
