Doris J. Starr, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Mennonite Home. She was the loving wife of the late Carl B. Starr.
Born in Christiana, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ethel (Anderson) Hart.
After graduating from high school, Doris spent much of her adult life dedicated to her family as a homemaker. She also held various part time positions working at the former Morton's Family Restaurant, as well as for Armstrong World Industries manufacturing fuses during WWII.
In her spare time, Doris enjoyed baking and volunteering her time for the Rohrerstown Fire Company Auxiliary and was named Mother of the Year for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Lancaster.
She and her late husband, Carl, were lifelong members of Salem United Church of Christ in Rohrerstown, PA.
She is survived by her son, William A. Starr (husband of Lisa) of Lancaster.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family at Rohrerstown Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
