Doris J. (Matthew) Rader, 89, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 24, 2022 with loving family members by her side. She was the wife of the late Paul D. Rader who passed away August 13, 1999. She was the daughter of the late Helen (Werner) Lape and the late Paul Matthew.
She retired from the Housekeeping Department of Manor Care after 12 years as a dedicated employee. She also worked for Swell in Havertown, PA and Bachman's Pretzels and Hoffman Industries in Reading, PA.
Doris is survived by three children, Gary Rader and wife Jodi of Lancaster, PA, Debra Aument of Lancaster, PA (with whom she lived), and Cindy Heffley, wife of the late Rick Heffley, of Lewes, DE. She is also survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a half-brother, Roy Lape (Martha), and a half-sister, Sally (Ignacio) Lara.
At her request, there will be no services. Her ashes, along with the ashes of her beloved adopted dog, Maxie, will be scattered at a later date.
She thanks God for the loving husband she had and all her fine children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many wonderful friends. Mom always met everyone with kindness and her beautiful smile. She was always doing nice things just because. We know her only wish would be that in her memory you go out and touch someone's life with a kind gesture and a smile.
A living tribute »