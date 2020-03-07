Doris J. Martzall Fisher, 87, formerly of Silver Spring, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor North, Landisville. She was the wife of the late Edward H. Fisher, Sr. with whom she was married 13 years until his death in 2008. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Victor H. and Ellen Reinhart Martzall.
During her life, Doris worked in various area sewing and shoe factories. She had a passion for horses and horseback riding along with gardening.
Surviving are her children: Diana wife of Mark Mitsel; Debra wife of Joel Schelling; John H., Jr. husband of Sophia Sims; Frank H. Sims; Maryellen Moore; Sherri Lynn Sims; step children, Cynthia wife of Michael Seiple; Edward H. Fisher, Jr.; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Victor H., Jr. husband of Dorothy Martzall; sisters, Maryellen Wood and Victoria Plasterer. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria and Helen.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Mr. John Lehman, presiding. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Doris's memory to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org would be deeply appreciated.
A living tribute »