Doris J. Markley, 67, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Lester and Nora (Eitnier) Kline and was the wife of Kenneth J. Markley with whom she celebrated 45 years of marriage in June.
She was a member of Jerusalem Church, Penryn.
Doris was a homemaker. She also worked on the family farm and for the former Walter W. Moyer. She was a graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1969. She loved animals and enjoyed reading western novels.
In addition to her husband, Doris is survived by two children, Melissa, wife of Scott Umfer of Lansdale, Adam Markley of Ephrata; three grandsons, Ryan, Sean and Evan; a sister, Virginia, wife of Larry Griffith of Akron and a brother, Allen, husband of Sharon Kline of Lititz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Kline.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 to 11 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jonathan Shirk officiating. Interment will take place in the Penryn Cemetery.
