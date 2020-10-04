Doris J. Landers, 69, died at her residence on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Hackensack, NJ, she was the daughter to the late Edward J. and Virginia (Jersey) Mueller. Doris was happily married to James J. Landers for 47 years.
Doris moved to Lancaster at two years old and graduated from Manheim Township ('69) and went on to Nursing School at LGH becoming an RN and working at Columbia Hospital. Later in life, she enjoyed working in auditing for the Regis Company.
A member since childhood, she attended St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She was an active volunteer at the Welcome Wagon in Mount Joy. Her hobbies included knitting, bowling, word puzzles (Sudoku), and easy listening radio. Her favorite travel always included the beach, and she loved experimenting with new recipes as a fantastic cook.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Kristen J. Buohl (Joseph) of Mountville and Heather J. Landers of Carlisle, her brother, Alan B. Mueller (Gayle) of Maryville, TN and four loving grandchildren: Alexander and Riley Buohl, Elizabeth Redding, and Marissa Landers.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 with Rev. Craig Ross officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon until the time of service. Interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
