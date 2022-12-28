Doris J. Kudia of Conestoga, 79, passed away December 24, 2022, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Also known as Nanny Kat, she was born in Lancaster to the late Chester and Mildred Kilburn. Doris spent her career helping others as a nurse. It was as an ER nurse Doris met her husband, the late Carl R. Kudia. They married in April of 1965 and spent 37 years together before his passing in 2002. Nanny Kat's favorite holiday was Christmas, she enjoyed setting up her decorations and spending it with her family. She fondly reminisced about her trips to Hawaii and the Outer Banks. She loved good coffee and the company of her beloved grandchildren. She was an active member of Colemanville UMC and helped whenever she could. In their earlier years, Carl and Doris were both active members of the Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company. Nanny Kat had a sense of humor and was quick-witted with an answer for everything. She was strong, independent, and always had a heart for others no matter what her condition was. She will be greatly missed by those she loved and cared for.
Doris is survived by her children Barbara High of Pequea, and Robert Kudia (Stephanie) of Quarryville; her grandchildren Wyatt Kudia (Abigail) of Kirkwood, and Nicole Kudia of Quarryville; her siblings Joanne Wild of New Providence, Chester Kilburn (Lenore) of Lancaster, Elsie Miller of Strasburg; and her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Bo. Along with her husband and parents, Doris is preceded in passing by her sisters, Phyllis Groff and Carol House.
A special thank you to our family member, Sue Garrett for the friendship, care, and love she provided to Nanny Kat.
A memorial service will be held Friday January 6th at 11 AM at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. Interment will take place at the conclusion of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doris's honor to the Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company, 3290 Main St., Conestoga, PA 17516.
