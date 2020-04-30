Doris J. Kane, 86, of Lancaster, passed over on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Conestoga View. She was the daughter of the late, Robert & Florence (Fry) Saltzer.
Doris will be remembered as a very dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, meant everything to her. She enjoyed teaching them some of her favorite card games and spoiling them whenever she was given the opportunity. She also enjoyed her shows. When Days of Our Lives, Everybody Loves Raymond, or The Price is Right was on, she was sure to be tuned in. Being outside in the sunshine was an activity she took advantage of as often as she could.
She is survived by her children: Linda, wife of the late Israel Alvarado of Lancaster, Dorothy, wife of John Thomson of Pottstown, Sandy Gephart of West Chester and Raymond Gephart of Lancaster; brothers, Jere Saltzer of Pottstown and Bobby Saltzer of Boyerstown as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in passing by her parents and a brother, Howard Saltzer.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Services have been entrusted to the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
