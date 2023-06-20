Doris J. Hornberger, 88, of Brethren Village, formerly of Brownstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Born in Mountville, Doris was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Grace (Kramer) Millhouse. She shared 68 years of marriage with John, who preceded her in death last May. Doris was also preceded in death by her brother Marvin Millhouse, husband of Judy.
Doris was a member of Mountville Church of the Brethren in her youth. She and John were then lifelong members of Conestoga Church of the Brethren, and in recent years had faithfully attended chapel at Brethren Village.
Doris, along with John and their four sons, operated a very popular and well-known business, Doris' Tropical Fish Center, in Brownstown for over 35 years.
Doris lived her life to the fullest, enjoying her family and friends. She and John spent many summer weekends boating on the Chesapeake with friends and snowmobiling with the Dutch Trail Cutters. She and John regularly traveled to their hunting cabin in Tioga County where they picked blueberries with which Doris made the most wonderful blueberry pancakes! Doris was active in the West Earl Lioness Club for most of her adult life and enjoyed traveling the country, including two journeys to Alaska with John in their motorhome, as well as wintering in Sarasota Florida for the past 20 years.
Doris will be greatly missed by her four sons, Leonard Hornberger of Lancaster, Jay, husband of Becky (Zook) Hornberger of Lititz, Scott, husband of Patti (Rogers) Hornberger of Sarasota, FL, and David, husband of Barbara (Thompson) Hornberger of Lancaster; a brother Ronald, husband of Pat of Texas. Doris also leaves behind nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as another great-granddaughter on the way, for which she was very excited.
A private interment/celebration of life will be held graveside on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Brownstown Emmanuel Methodist Church Cemetery, 11 North Church Street.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doris' name to the Benevolent Fund at Brethren Village or Hospice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.