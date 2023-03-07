Doris J. Floyd

Doris Jeanette Bitner Floyd, 85, of St. Anne's Retirement Community went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 5, 2023. She was "the love of my life" to Carl E. Floyd with whom she celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on September 14, 2022. Doris was born in Millersville, daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Walk Bitner. She was a homemaker, who dearly loved her family and faithfully prayed for them. She graduated from Penn Manor High School, Class of 1955 and worked at the former Conestoga National Bank, Lancaster until starting their family. Doris enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandma, great-grandmother and homemaker, and had an avid interest in family history, which she shared with Dale. She was a member of Word of Life Chapel, Bainbridge, enjoyed flowers and was a life-long Phillies fan. She and Carl were fans of Southern Gospel music and attended many local concerts over the years. She will be remembered and missed by many.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one daughter: Donna, married to Bob Wiggins, Conestoga and one son: Dale, married to Peg Floyd, Mount Joy. Grandchildren: Matt Wiggins, Amy Wiggins Livengood, Ben Floyd and Kim Floyd. Great-grandchildren: Hailey, Calley, Noah, Bree and Eden who will all miss "Grammy." Siblings: Wesley (Arlene) Bitner; Glenn (Joyce) Bitner and Phyllis (the late Dave) Hornbaker.
Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. A Private interment will be in Mountville Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502 or Joni and Friends, PA, 340 Highland Drive, Suite 200, Mountville, PA 17554. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
