Doris J. Detwiler, 91, of Manheim, went home to be with her Lord and many beloved family and friends on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Lillian (Rhine) Adams. She was the loving wife of the late Dawson K. Detwiler who passed away in 2002. Doris was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim, where as a trained singer, she sang in the choir. She also volunteered at Nearly-Nu, Manheim and Luther Acres, Lititz. Doris enjoyed bowling in local bowling leagues, and she loved spending time with her family, especially in Cape May, and at her grandchildren's sporting events, following them at home and away events as a renowned "#1 fan!"
Surviving is a daughter, Teresa "Terri" Detwiler Williams, Marysville; a brother-in-law, Jack Detwiler, Manheim; a sister-in-law, Donna Lou wife of Carl Petters, Charleston, SC; a son-in-law, Brian Brewer, Lancaster, four grandchildren; Kelly (Jason) Collins, Harrisburg, Kyle Nauman, Manheim, Jordan (Andrew) Steege, Philadelphia, Seth Brewer, Lancaster, three great-grandchildren; Kara, Caden and Jacen Collins, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tana M. Brewer, a grandson, Cullen Brewer, two sisters, Betty Watts and Fay Stahl; and two brothers, Richard and Ronald Adams.
Services at this time are private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Doris's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545, or to United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com