Doris J. Breneman, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 while under hospice care. She was the daughter of the late Willis and Elizabeth Groff Weaver.
Doris worked in her early years in the hostess and hospitality fields at the Host Resort, Host Corral and Meadow Hills Dining House, and eventually for Giant Foods where she retired after 20 years.
Doris was married to the late Henry Breneman and later divorced. Although she never had children of her own, she loved her animals, most especially her kitties! She loved her brothers and sisters and spending time with all of them over dinners out, lots of laughs, and storytelling. They were her best friends!
Being the youngest of 8 siblings, she was preceded in death by brothers Ivan (2001), Irvin (2004) Willie (2017) and sisters Vera Phillips (2016), Alta Heinley (2018), and Elva Sides (2018).
Surviving Doris is her loving sister Elizabeth, married to Ron Schoelen of Lake Havasu City, AZ and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:30AM to 11AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A memorial service for Doris will begin at 11AM officiated by Pastor Jim Weaver. Interment will immediately follow the memorial service at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris' memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
